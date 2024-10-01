Abia Politician Warns LP Lawmakers, Says Popularity Of Obi, Otti Won’t Get Them Re-elect In 2027

A chieftain of the Labour Party, in Abia State, Onuoha Moses Chidi has said that many political office holders will lose their positions in 2027, if they fail to perform as promised to the people.

Chidi added that many lawmakers elected under the umbrella of the LP would not be re-elected because of the popularity of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, if they failed to deliver good governance.

The party’s chieftain, who made this known in Umuahia on Monday, expressed surprise that many legislators in the Abia State House of Assembly and the National Assembly have failed to live up to the expectations of the people that voted them into office.

He said: “Any lawmaker hoping to cash in on the popularity of Governor Alex Otti and Mr Peter Obi will fail woefully in 2027. We are going to apply the strategy of how to vote and how not to vote in 2027.

“You can’t use our structure to win election and then abandon the people that voted you or be hiding from us. Many of them hoping to use the good performance of Governor Alex Otti to win election would be disappointed as we will only work for those that performed, not failures.

“Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti remain popular because of their performance but the lawmakers should work convincingly to attract life saving projects to their constituents if they hope to be re-elected.”