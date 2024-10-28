“Abia Rep Member Assaulted, Bundled Me To Police Station For Refusing To Bring Package Into His House” – Bolt Driver Narrates

Popular social media activist, VeryDarkMan has met with the Bolt driver allegedly assaulted by Abia lawmaker, Alex Mascot Ikwechegh.

A video recorded by the traumatized driver went viral on social media Monday, revealing what transpired between him and Ikwechegh at his Maitama, Abuja residence.

The video showed the visibly enraged Reps member representing Aba North & South Federal Constituency (APGA) continuously slapping and cursing the driver for requesting him to come out and pick the snail the driver was supposed to deliver to him.

In the video, Ikwechegh insisted that the request was disrespectful to his social status, threatening to make the driver “disappear” without consequences.

“Do you know who I am? I can make this man (driver) disappear in the whole of Nigeria and nothing will happen. Can you imagine this rat? I am not going to give this boy one naira of my money, he partly said.

Reacting to the viral video on Monday on his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan vowed to make the lawmaker pay for assaulting the driver.

He urged the driver to reach out to him.

“Please, this guy should reach out to me. This man must pay for this assault”.

VeryDarkMan also questioned the number of persons the Rep member has caused to disappear amidst his threats.

He said, ” How many people have you made to disappear?, how many Nigerians have you assaulted and put in your generator room?

“You need to answer to us, we voted you in”.

In a subsequent development, the Bolt driver reached out to VeryDarkMan to shed more light about his ordeal.

Speaking with VeryDarkMan on Monday, the driver claimed that Ikwechegh called Police officers, who bundled him to the Police Station after allegedly assaulting him at his house.

“After the video he called some Police officers, I don’t know the division they are assigned to, they bundled me to the station.

“They didn’t allow me to take my calls,” the driver said.

He added, “I was taken to the IPO’s office, who spoke to him outside the office. After the call the IPO said he was going to do investigation at the honourable’s (Rep member) house in Maitama.

“They kept me behind the counter for over two hours. After the IPO returned from his house, he asked me why I recorded the Reps member.

“The honourable came to the station and started calling me names. I left the station at 3:00 am and my car is still at the station.”

