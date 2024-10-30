Abuja Court Grants Abia Lawmaker N500,000 Bail Over Assault On Bolt Driver

A Kuje Magistrate Court in Abuja, has granted bail to a House of Representatives member, representing Aba North and South, Alex Ikwechegh, in the sum of N500,000.

The lawmaker was arraigned on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a Bolt driver, identified as Stephen Abuwatseya, outside his residence.

Recall that Hon. Ikwechegh was spotted in a viral video, slapping, and threatening the Bolt driver, whom he accused of disrespecting him.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the incident, occurred on October 27 in the Maitama district of Abuja.

Meanwhile, during the court session on Wednesday, Ikwechegh faced three counts bordering on abuse of office, assault, and threat to life.

The lawmaker, pleaded not guilty to the charges filed by the office of the inspector-general of police, Kayode Egbetokun.

His counsel made an oral application for bail, which was granted by His Worship Abubakar Umar Sai’id.

Ikwechegh’s bail was set at N500,000, with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide utility bills as proof of residence. The case was subsequently adjourned to November 8.