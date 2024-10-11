Controversial Nollywood actor and Labour Party chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has berated the leadership of the party, led by the National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The veteran actor stated that if Abure continues to lead the party, the ruling All Progressive Congress may end up choosing 2027 presidential candidate for the opposition party.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Okonkwo made this known in an interview on Arise TV, on Thursday.

He said: “In a nation like Nigeria, where the ruling party is looking for any way to make sure they compromise the opposition, you do not have the leisure of time.

“I can tell you that Labour Party as presently constituted is now a housemaid to APC. The 2027 presidential candidate of the Labour Party will be decided on the table of APC.

“We know their moves. They are meeting the people now who help people to win cases in court.

“Remember, when Abure went to Nnewi to do the illegal election, in my own view (because) the supreme court has not ruled. He said the ticket is reserved for Peter Obi.

“I said in this programme back then that this is bribery; that he wants to use it to make Peter Obi to close his eyes on the illegality they’re doing.

“When their tenure ended, it was not even Peter Obi that said their tenure has ended. It was INEC, and they were disgraced out.

“Now, when Peter Obi went to Umuahia to do the right thing, what did Abure say? No, the ticket is no longer reserved.

“What does that tell you? These are transactional politicians who have no policy, who have no principle, but what they are doing there is to trade.

“The witch cried in the night and the baby died in the day. What do you think is happening? It’s not an indictment, he said it openly but I can see the nexus.

“Every ticket in the Labour Party is reserved for APC people and I have told you about the nexus. It’s not by accident.”