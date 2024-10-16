Actress Bimbo Akintola Queries Source of Colleagues’ Lavish Lifestyles, Says She’s Not Rich

Veteran actress and media personality Bimbo Akintola has expressed curiosity about the financial success of some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview shared on Instagram Tuesday, Akintola revealed that she often questions the source of her colleagues’ wealth, admitting that she herself is not financially buoyant.

She noted that people often assume she is wealthy due to her success in the industry, but she sets the record straight by explaining that her income from acting alone cannot sustain an extravagant lifestyle.

Akintola hinted that some of her colleagues may have alternative sources of income, including relationships with politicians or family wealth.

She said, “Some of the lifestyles we see on social media can be real, and if it’s real, where does it come from? People come up to me and say, look at those actresses. They are very rich, and I tell them that I am not rich.

I still ask them what they do because we know how much they sell films. From a lot of actresses I see, I don’t know if it’s from their rich homes or if there are other businesses they’re doing.

We have heard about actresses dating politicians and all of that, and we know things like that truly happen”.

Watch her speak below…