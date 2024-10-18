Actress Halima Abubakar Faces Indefinite Suspension For Unprofessional Conduct

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has been suspended by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for alleged defamation.

In a statement posted on its verified Instagram profile on Friday, the guild stated that a two-year probe by a panel it set up revealed that Halima slandered some of her colleagues.

“Following the thorough investigative report by the special Secret Investigation Panel set up to conduct an internal underground secret investigation into the activities of some blogs/bloggers since 2022,” the AGN wrote.

“After two years of painstaking investigations, the Panel found out that Miss Halima Abubakar was behind all the slandering information of our members, associates and patrons, especially news of extramarital affairs linked with highly placed individuals in the society emanating from the industry.”

The association stated that Halima will face disciplinary action notwithstanding the suspension.

“Therefore, Halima Abubakar is hereby placed on indefinite suspension from the Actors Guild of Nigeria. She will face the National Disciplinary Committee to determine her full punishment. During this period of her suspension, she is not permitted to participate in any AGN and or filming activities.

“The National/State Chapter Taskforces have been duly mandated to monitor the compliance of the above order as violations of the suspension rules may lead to further disciplinary actions.”

The AGN further revealed that several anonymous female members of the association are currently being monitored by the inquiry team.

“However, some female members on the watch list are being investigated by the secret panel, especially in the recent release of names purported to have had dealings with the Senate President.”

It is unclear how such a penalty would affect Halima’s career. Although the AGN has a large number of members, not all performers are members, and the group’s efforts cannot deter independent film producers from casting Halima.

SEE POST: