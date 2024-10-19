Actress Liz Anjorin’s Gold Theft Allegation Dismissed By Police

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that investigations have found no evidence to support theft allegations against Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal at Oba Akintoye Market in Lagos Island.

Disclosing this to Punch on Friday, Benjamin Hundeyin, the state police public relations officer, stated that the command’s inquiry revealed that the video showing people, including traders, accusing Anjorin-Lawal of stealing, was a factual error.

Hundeyin said, “There was no case of stealing to start with; our investigation revealed that the seller of the goods gave the wrong account number. Out of the 10 digits the person was to provide, one digit was given wrongly and our investigation revealed that Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal did the transfer to the wrong account number.

Advertisement

“But when it turned out that it was a mistake of facts and that they called her a thief in error, Lizzy (Anjorin-Lawal) took the assault meted out against her up and after the suspects were arrested and the case had gone to court, for reasons best known to her, she said she was no longer interested in the case and the case was withdrawn.”

READ MORE: VeryDarkMan Responds To Bobrisky’s Shade Over N100m Donation From Don Jazzy

Hundeyin went on to say that the people who accused Anjorin-Lawal of stealing, while recording their statements at the police station, confirmed that they were the ones who made the mistake, as the seller gave her the incorrect account information.

“Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal transferred what she was supposed to transfer, which was about N90,000, into the wrong account that she was given and there was a receipt; when it was becoming too hot, she again transferred money to the correct account number they gave her.

“So, she did a double transfer just to avoid trouble, even though the mistake was not hers. So, I am confirming that the police investigation revealed that there was no stealing. Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal was not culpable of stealing as she did not engage in stealing according to our investigation,” the PPRO added.