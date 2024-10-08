Adamawa Police Apprehend Woman For Torturing Two Toddlers

The Adamawa State Police Command has announced the arrest of a woman, identified as Fatima Abubakar for physically assaulting two-year-old stepchildren in Yola, the state capital.

Confirming the arrest on Monday, to newsmen, the state police spokesman, Suleiman Nguroje, said that investigations revealed that Fatima subjected the children to abuse because they urinated and defecated inside the house.

Nguroje added that the police took the 37 years old woman into custody after it was revealed that she had physically assaulted a two-year-old girl and a young boy.

He said: “neighbours reported that Fatima, who is childless, had a history of mistreating the children, including denying them food and warning others not to interfere in her affairs.”

The police spokesman explained that Fatima confessed to the crimes after she was arrested on Saturday.