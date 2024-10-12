AFCON 2025 Qualifier: Boniface Struggling In Super Eagles, Dresses Ball Till Defender Recovers – Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim head coach, Austin Eguavoen, has said that Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface is struggling to secure a goal for the national team due to his playing style.

Eguavoen’s statement is coming, following a 1-0 victory against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers game in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Boniface has now gone nine matches without scoring for the Super Eagles since making his debut against São Tomé and Príncipe in September 2023.

Speaking in a post-match interview at the Godswill Akabio International Stadium Eguavoen said that the Bundesliga Rookie player of the year failed to register a goal at the international level, because he play like Brazil Legend, Romario.

He said: “You know, Boniface is a clinical striker, clinical finisher, but he is struggling in national colours. You see, sometimes these chances don’t come.

“I remember in Rwanda, today also, when you get half a chance, likes like Romario, they poke the ball, but he wants to dress and dress and dress, and then the defenders recover.

“So if he decides on time, I think Boniface will score a lot of goals. I will speak to him about that.”

The Super Eagles secured a crucial win over Libya on Friday evening in Uyo, with a late strike from substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.