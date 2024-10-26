AFCON 2025 Qualifier: CAF Awards Three Points To Nigeria, Fines Libya $50,000

The Confederation of African Football has awarded three points, and three goals to Nigeria for the missed second leg game in Libya.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt the development comes after CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, vowed that a thorough probe will be conducted following the recent controversy surrounding Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Mediterranean Knights.

READ MORE: CAF Begins Investigation As Super Eagles Set To Leave Libya Over Airport Maltreatment

Advertisement

He added that the continental governing body would not tolerate any lack of sportsmanship and unfair treatment in African football.

The outcome of the Disciplinary Committee means that Nigeria is close to qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with two matches to spare.

CAF also fined the Libya Football Federation $50,000.

In a statement shared via CAF’s official website said: “Libya Football Federation was found to have breached Article 31 of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Regulations as well as Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

“The match No.87 Libya v. Nigeria of the TotalEnergies CAF African Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2025 (scheduled to be played on 15 October 2024 in Benghazi) is declared lost by forfeit by Libya (by a score of 3-0).

“The Libya Football Federation is ordered to pay a fine of USD 50,000. The fine is to be paid within 60 days of notification of the present decision.

All other and further motions or prayers for relief are dismissed.”

Recall that the Austin Eguavoen’s side lamented over the poor hospitality give to them in Libya’s airport.

The players decried that they were held hostage for many hours without food and water.