AFCON 2025 Qualifier: CAF Postpones Libya vs Nigeria Second Leg Game

The Confederation of African Football, has postponed the second leg of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifier fixture between the Super Eagles and Libya.

Recall that on Sunday, the Nigeria’s players and officials were detained by Libyan authorities at a remote airport Al-Abraq for over 13 hours.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the delegation’s flight was diverted to another destination instead of Benghazi.

Advertisement

READ MORE: CAF Begins Investigation As Super Eagles Set To Leave Libya Over Airport Maltreatment

Following refusal to allow them depart the airport, the Super Eagles players resolved not to play the reverse tie and have since returned to Nigeria on Monday night.

The decision by the Nigerian team to boycott the second leg, led to the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) threatening legal action against Nigeria.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, in a statement released to the public, CAF indicated that the fixture would not proceed as planned.

The statement reads: “The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 qualifier fixture between Libya and Nigeria will not take place as scheduled tonight. The matter will be referred to the competent CAF bodies.”