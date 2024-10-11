AFCON 2025 Qualifier: Dele-Bashiru Scores Late Goal As Super Eagles Defeat Libya In Uyo

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru came from the bench to earn Nigeria a 1-0 victory over Libya in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The goal from the Lazio player broke the resilience of the Mediterranean Knights who tried all tactics, including time-wasting to keep the Eagles at bay.

The Nigerian team dominated from the first minute to the last in a game where goals were hard to come by.

Alex Iwobi conjured Super Eagles’ first chance of the game but his shot was saved by Libya goalkeeper Murad Al Wuheeshi.

Nigeria continued to pile more pressure on the visitors’ defence, with Al Wuheeshi producing another decent save to deny Ademola Lookman.

Meanwhile, Captain William Troost-Ekong shot wide from inside the box two minutes before the half-hour mark.

The visitors sat back to soak up the pressure and needed Al Wuheeshi to stop another effort from Iwobi in the 40th minute.

The Super Eagles wasted several clear-cut chances afterwards before Dele-Bashiru fired home the winning goal five minutes from time after he was teed by Moses Simon.

The win puts Coach Austin Eguavoen’s side at the top of Group D with 7 points ahead of Benin Republic (6), Rwanda (2) and Libya (1).

Nigeria will face the Libyans for the return leg on the 15th of October, 2024, at Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya.