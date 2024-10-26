AFCON 2025 Qualifier: Ekong Hails CAF’s Verdict Over Libya Vs Nigeria Game

Super Eagles Captain, William Troost-Ekong, has commended the Confederation of Africa Football for its verdict over the botched Libya vs Nigeria game.

Recall that CAF awarded three points, goals to Nigeria and fined the Libya Football Federation $50,000 over the abandoned 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Reacting to the development via his X page on Saturday, Ekong, described it as justice for Super Eagles.

He said: “JUSTICE: CAF awards three points and three goals to Nigeria. Libya fined $50,000,” Troost-Ekong said.

“Plane was diverted 300km from scheduled airport even when the pilot told them he was low on fuel. One step closer to our target AFCON 2025.”

The Austin Eguavoen’s side had refused to play the game in Benghazi on October 15, citing lack proper treatment by the Libyan authorities.

Nigerian players and officials were stranded at an airport for over 16 hours.

Nigeria had no access to food or water and had no contact with the Libyan officials during the incident, prompting condemnation from football lovers all over the world.

That prompted the Super Eagles crew to fly back to Nigeria instead of honouring the game.

Following the development, the Libyan authorities said that the action was not deliberate and equally claimed their team faced similar treatment in the first leg of the match four days earlier in Nigeria.