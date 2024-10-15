AFCON 2025 Qualifier: Libya Threatens Legal Action Over Nigeria Refusal To Play Second Leg Tie

The Libyan Football Federation has condemned Nigeria’s decision to withdraw from the scheduled 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against the Mediterranean Knights.

LFF in a statement released on Monday night, vowed to take legal action and defend its national team’s interests.

Recall that Super Eagles pulled out from the game which is scheduled for 15th of October, 2024, due to what they described as maltreatment and poor hospitality at Al Abaq Airport, in Libya.

Advertisement

The situation worsened as the players, pilots, and other personnel were stranded for over 13 hours without access to necessities like food, water, or a place to rest.

Reacting to the development, LFF accused the Nigerian Football Federation of not cooperating in the organization of the match.

The statement reads: “The Libyan Football Federation condemns the measures taken by the Nigerian Football Federation by refusing to play the Libya-Nigeria match in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for Tuesday, October 15, stressing that it will take all legal measures to preserve the interests of the Libyan national football team.

READ MORE: AFCON 2025 Qualifier: Super Eagles Arrive Nigeria After Ordeal In Libya

“The Libyan Federation attaches some inhumane footage that did not prevent the Libyan mission from playing the Nigeria-Libya match last Friday in Nigeria, out of cooperation with the Confederation of African Football.

“The Libyan Football Federation clarifies that its Nigerian counterpart did not cooperate with it in any way, whether regarding the first or second leg match, noting that the events beyond our control do not equal a small part of what the Libyan national team was exposed to in the first leg match.”