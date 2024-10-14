AFCON 2025 Qualifier: Super Eagles Arrive Nigeria After Ordeal In Libya

The Nigeria Super Eagles have arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano State, after their ordeal in Libya.

Recall that players and officials were stranded for about 13 hours at a Libyan airport ahead of the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier game, which was supposed to take place on Tuesday.

Following the development, the Confederation of African Football, also launched an investigation into the disturbing treatment of Nigeria’s team at the Libyan airport.

CAF revealed that it has been in contact with Libyan and Nigerian authorities regarding the incident.

Speaking over their return in Nigeria, Super Eagles’ Captain, William Troost-Ekong, shared vial his X page, saying: “BACK HOME SAFE & SOUND. Proud of this team, NAIJA SPIRIT can’t be broken. Throw at us what you want, it’s in our blood to overcome.

“I’ve seen a lot in my 10 years with this group, but nothing like this, an experience that has brought us even closer TOGETHER.”