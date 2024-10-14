AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Boniface Calls Out CAF Over Deplorable Conditions Of Super Eagles In Libya

Victor Boniface, a striker for the Nigerian national team and Bayer Leverkusen, has spoken out against the deplorable conditions the Super Eagles faced upon arrival in Libya for their AFCON 2025 qualifier.

Sports journalist Tobi Adepoju stated in a post on Sunday night that the team’s situation started when the host country abruptly changed their scheduled travel.

He claimed that the federation has obtained permission for the team’s plane to land in Benghazi, only a short distance from the Benina Stadium, where the match is scheduled to take place.

However, mid-flight, the aircraft was diverted to Abraq International Airport, a much farther location.

“The agreement and the approval the NFF got was for the chartered flight to land in Benghazi, a few minutes drive to Benina.

Airborne the plane was diverted to Abraq Airport.

The NFF transport arrangement was already in Benghazi. Despite the diversion of the plane, there were no buses provided at the Abraq Airport by the Libyan FA.

The Super Eagles contingent has been stranded for 3+ hours and locked up at the Abraq Airport.

NFF made another transport arrangement and they have refused to open the gates.

Abraq Airport to Benina City is almost a three-hour drive.

Funny, crazy and sad.”

Reacting on Monday, Boniface took to the X platform to express his frustration, revealing that the team had been stranded at the airport for over 13 hours without access to basic necessities.

“Been at the airport for almost 13 hours no food no wifi no where to sleep

African we can do better

@caf,” he tweeted.

The Super Eagles’ ordeal has sparked outrage, highlighting the need for improved infrastructure and hospitality for visiting teams in African football.

