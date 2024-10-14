AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Libya Denies Frustrating Super Eagles, Says It’s Standard Procedure

The Libyan Football Federation has refuted viral reports claiming that the country deliberately planned to punish Nigerian Super Eagles, over extended delay at Al Abraq International Airport.

LFF, in a statement issued to public on Monday, attributed the situation to routine air traffic and logistical challenges rather than foul play.

The federation also clarified that the events, emphasising the diversion of the Nigerian team’s flight was not intended as a hostile act.

The statement partly reads: “We are deeply concerned about the recent reports surrounding the diversion of the Nigerian national team’s flight ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Libya.

“While we regret any inconvenience caused, it is essential to note that such incidents can occur due to routine air traffic control protocols, security checks, or logistical challenges that affect international air travel.

“These are standard procedures at airports worldwide, and delays or rerouting, though unfortunate, are not uncommon.

“We have the utmost respect for our Nigerian counterparts and want to reassure them that the diversion of their flight was not intentional.

“There are no grounds to accuse the Libyan security teams or the Libyan Football Federation of deliberately orchestrating this incident. Such actions are inconsistent with our values and principles.

“We firmly reject any claims that suggest foul play or sabotage in this situation.”