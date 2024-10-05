AFCON Qualifiers: Osimhen Missing As NFF Announces Squad List Ahead Of Libya Clash

The Nigeria Football Federation has revealed a 23-man squad ahead of Super Eagles’ 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

The list, released by NFF on Saturday, featured some familiar faces, but key absences included Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah, both ruled out due to injuries.

Osimhen, who has been in sensational form, suffered a muscle injury during Galatasaray’s Super Lig clash against Kasımpaşa on September 28.

The squad will face Libya in home-and-away fixtures, with the first match scheduled at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria, on Friday, 11th October followed by a trip to Benghazi for the return leg on Tuesday, 15th October.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the invited players are expected to report in Uyo on Monday, 7th October.

Below is the full Super Eagles squad for the clash against Libya:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Fasil Kenema SC, Ethiopia)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Benjamin Tanimu (Crawley Town, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC. Italy); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)