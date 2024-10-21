AFRIMA President’s Wife Dies After Brief Illness

President of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), Mike Dada, has lost his wife Modupe Temitope Dada.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Mrs. Dada passed away over the weekend after a brief illness at the age of 48.

In a statement by AFRIMA’s President, on Monday, disclosed that his late wife died peacefully, surrounded by family members at Duchess Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Mr. Dada noted that Mrs. Modupe believed in family values, community service, and inclusivity, noting that she possessed the gift of compassion and a love for God and Africa.

He said: “It is with immeasurable grief that we, the Dada family, confirm the passing of our wife and sister, Modupe Temitope Dada, also known as Dupsy, Mama Africa, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Dutchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

“A true and loving wife and mother indeed. She lived all her life in the banking and entertainment industry and brought us the affection and compassion that we have come to love so much.

“The family submits to the will of the Almighty God and asks for the prayers and support of kind-hearted individuals during this difficult time.

“She was a loving wife, mother, and friend who always put family and Africa first. Her passing has left a void that will be impossible to fill.”