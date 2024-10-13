Air Peace Executives’ll Be Exonerated – Airline Says Amid U.S. Fraud Allegations

Air Peace, a Nigerian airline, has expressed confidence that its owner, Allen Onyema, and Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, will be cleared of allegations of fraud.

Recall that money laundering charges were also brought against the airline by the United States (U.S.) Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Onyema and Eghagha allegedly submitted false documents to end a federal investigation against them.

Advertisement

Ryan Buchanan stated, “After allegedly using his airline company as a cover to commit fraud on the United States’ banking system, Onyema, along with his co-defendant, allegedly committed additional crimes of fraud in a failed attempt to derail the government’s investigation of his conduct.”

READ ALSO: Money Laundering: Air Peace CEO Indicted In U.S. For Obstruction Of Justice

Onyema and Eghagha have been under investigation since 2019 for allegedly moving over $20 million from Nigeria through US bank accounts using false documents to purchase airplanes.

Eghagha is also accused of aggravated identity theft in connection with the plot.

Air Peace, in a statement on Sunday, described the claims as “mere allegations” and assured that its legal team is working to ensure justice prevails.

“We remain confident that, through due process, the truth will be revealed, and our CEO and co-defendant will be exonerated,” the airline stated.

The airline emphasized its commitment to delivering top-notch services to customers, noting that the legal proceedings will not impact day-to-day operations.

The statement noted that Onyema and his legal team have consistently cooperated with authorities throughout the process.