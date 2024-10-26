Aisha Yesufu Responds To Seun Kuti’s Comments On Women’s Liberation

Seun Kuti, an Afrobeat singer, and Aisha Yesufu, an activist, were embroiled in a heated social media debate over women’s liberation.

On Thursday, Seun recounted a disagreement with Yesufu on a TV show, in which he questioned her attitude on women’s rights.

He chastised Yesufu for advocating for Nigerian women’s liberation while wearing a hijab, advising her to “liberate herself” from it first.

Seun contended that adopting Christian or Muslim customs means renouncing African identity.

“It is the Africanness in us that is helping your European behaviour. Na wetin make me and Aisha Yesufu get an argument for TV, she wan dey talk anyhow, I told her father off,” he said.

“Once you are a Christian and a Muslim, you have abandoned Africanness. That one tied hijab say e wan liberate Nigerian women. M**herf**ker liberate yourself from your Hijab first.”

On Friday, Yesufu responded via X, alleging Seun of attempting to raise his prominence by targeting her.

She also criticised Seun’s late father, Fela Kuti, claiming that if the Afrobeat legend had exercised greater sexual discipline, she would not have had to deal with Seun’s antics.

“Seun Kuti @RealSeunKuti wants to trend with my name as his karaoke business no make am blow alongside those wey dey do music,” she wrote.

“I don’t blame him sha! If only his father had discipline over his loin we would not be dealing with the consequence of that lack of discipline!

“Person wey people dey book im show because dem wan see a caricature of his father even if they can’t have the real thing.”

