Akwa Ibom: Village Head, 12 Others Detained For Alleged Involvement In Kidnapping, Murder

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Okon Asuquo Etteokpo, the village leader of Utit Antai village in the Unyene community of the state’s Mbo Local Government, and 12 others.

They are accused of kidnapping and killing three marine hunters.

According to Punch metro, the head of the community was said to be the source of spiritual strength for the suspects who were accused of kidnapping, beheading, and burying their victims in a shallow grave in the forest.

While parading the suspects and other criminals to journalists on Monday in Uyo, the state capital, Joseph Eribo, the state commissioner of police, stated that the suspects had been detained after intelligence indicated that the marine hunters had been killed and buried in a shallow grave in a forest between the villages of Efiat and Unyenge in Mbo LGA.

He added that after the suspects were apprehended, the agents conducted a thorough search for the bodies and discovered them buried in shallow graves with their heads chopped off.

“On Thursday, August 29, 2024, following information received on August 18, 2024, that the marine hunters abducted and killed were buried in shallow graves within the community, the command’s operatives embarked on a hot chase of a gang of sea pirates/kidnappers led by one Success (other names unknown) who usually terrorised Oron waterways and its environs.

“The intelligence gathered revealed that they were camping in a forest between Efiat and Unyenge villages in Mbo L.G.A. The command operatives combed the areas and arrested the suspects,” Eribo said.

He stated that around 15 live cartridges were found from the suspects, whom he identified as Jephtar Inwang, Clement Emmanuel, Promise Nkerobia, Anthony Atte, Nkereuwem Edet, and Joseph Asuquo.

Others include Anietie Tom, Gad Inwang, Emmanuel Otoyo Emmanuel, Daniel Ekpo, Mary Edet Isong, and Godswill Jackson, as well as Okon Asuquo Etteokpo, the village leader of Utit Antai village in the Unyene community, who is believed to be an ally and spiritual fortifier.

Ukpono Etim Effiong, Samuel Young, and Faith Richard were also paraded for illicit firearm possession.

The CP said, “On 05/09/2024, one Abasiama James reported to the command through a written petition. On the strength of the report, operatives of the command swung into action and arrested one Ukpono Etim Effiong and immediately a search was executed in his house and premises.

“Items recovered from his possession included one locally made short gun with 19.87mm life ammunition and a four-gallon containing raw acid. The suspect will soon be charged in court.

“Also on 19/08/2024 at about 12:30 pm, operatives of the command during an active stop and search along the Ikot Obong Road by Mary Slessor in Ibiono Ibom L.G.A intercepted one Samuel Bassey Young and Faith Richard Peter, searched and recovered a Beretta pistol and some wraps suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Suspects confessed to the crime and mentioned other names. Efforts are ongoing to arrest others who are at large.”

Eribo, who urged officers and men of the command to maintain the state’s peace, also stated that the command will not hesitate to honour any excellent police officer or officers for doing a good job while penalising those who erred.