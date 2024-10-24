Alia Suspends Attorney-General For Unilaterally Joining Benue In Suit Against EFCC, ICPC



Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has suspended his Attorney-General, Bemsen Mnyim, indefinitely for unilaterally joining a suit challenging the legitimacy of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Alia made this known during a press conference in Makurdi, on Wednesday, stating that no appointee is allowed to act without consulting him, especially on sensitive matters.

“No matter how pressing or urgent the issue is, one must resort to due consultations with me or appropriately brief me and seek my permission before acting, especially in a sensitive matter such as this,” Alia said.

Advertisement

The Governor emphasized that his administration is working with the EFCC and ICPC to hold accountable those who have embezzled state funds.

READ ALSO: ‘You’re Feeling The Heat’ Of Anti-Graft War – EFCC To Critics

“My administration is holding accountable those who embezzled money and drained our state dry. The EFCC and ICPC are assisting us in this effort. How can I now turn around and begin to challenge these watchdogs? I gave no permission for him to enter an appearance for the state,” Alia added.

The suit, filed by 16 states, challenges the validity of the EFCC’s establishment in 2003 by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on the matter.

Mnyim’s suspension takes effect immediately, pending a satisfactory explanation for his actions.