‘Allow Nigerians Have Enough Blood Before Asking For Donation’ – Ndume Opposes Tax Hike

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, has joined Northern leaders in rejecting the Federal Government’s plan to increase taxes.

Ndume, on Wednesday, stated that the government must first expand Nigerians’ income sources and ensure they are living, not just surviving.

“The middle class is fading due to high inflation.

“Increasing taxes is not an alternative. I won’t support any tax increase. Let people have extra income, then you can tax them.

“Allow Nigerians to have enough blood in their body before you start asking for donation.” Ndume said in a statement.

The Senator also criticized economic managers for misleading President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The poverty in the north is too much. Tax those who can afford it. Big companies aren’t paying taxes; focus on them,” he declared.

Emphasizing that taxing struggling Nigerians is unfair, he said: “You pay someone N70,000 minimum wage, and fuel prices skyrocket to N1,000. It’s like giving with one hand and taking with the other.”

Ndume called for taxing those who can afford it, citing untapped revenue sources.

“In Abuja, many properties aren’t paying taxes. Banks make tons of money without paying taxes. Focus on them.” he stated.

Urging a more considerate approach, he said, “Start from somewhere acceptable. anybody with access to a phone should pay tax.”