The All Progressives Congress (APC) has labeled Rotimi Amaechi, a former Governor of Rivers State, “unpatriotic” following his comments on Nigerians’ response to economic hardship.

Amaechi, also a former Minister of Transportation, had expressed disappointment in Nigerians for not protesting the economic challenges, saying, “There should be protests. Not even protests against anybody but against the politicians that ‘we won’t vote’.”

On Friday, Felix Morka, APC’s National Spokesperson, fired back, calling Amaechi “a leading participant in the generational devastation of our country’s economy.”

Morka stated, “Attempting to hoodwink Nigerians into his web of false empathy and incitement to violence is hypocritical, provocative and dangerous.”

He argued that Amaechi and other opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, are angry because they are not in power, a decision made by Nigerian voters.

“Nigerians are highly perceptive, discerning, demure, and mindful that economic discomforts associated with the administration’s inevitable reforms are transient and will pale into insignificance in comparison to the enduring transformative dividends which are already beginning to manifest,” he added.

The APC spokesperson emphasized that Nigerians will not resort to violence to reverse their electoral decision.

Instead, Morka suggested Amaechi focus on addressing the crisis in Rivers state, which he previously governed, saying, “He should be busy trying to solve the crippling crisis in Rivers state that he once governed.”