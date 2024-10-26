American Rapper Rubi Rose Arrives Lagos Ahead Of Beach Event

Rubi Rose, an American rapper and internet star, has landed in Lagos for a beach event.

The 27-year-old video vixen from Kentucky arrived in Lagos on Friday afternoon, much to the delight of her Nigerian followers.

Some supporters who greeted her at the airport published images and videos, which rapidly went viral on social media.

Shortly after her arrival, she took to Instagram to express her delight.

She wrote, “Lagos Wetin dey play”

The rapper and model will headline the ‘Save the Summer’ event, which will take place on October 27th at 5pm. The event will take place at Lekki’s Athena Beach.

Rose is scheduled to perform singles including ‘Big Mouth’ and ‘Twork’ during the event, which promises to be the weekend’s highlight.

The artist rose to prominence after featuring in the music video for Migos’ hit ‘Bad and Boujee’.

Rose made her musical debut in September 2018 with a remix of Playboi Carti’s song ‘On Top’. In 2019, she garnered more success with her single ‘Big Mouth’.

