Amotekun Repels Five Kidnap Attempts, Rescues Nine Victims In Ondo

The Ondo State Command of the Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun Corps, has said that it operatives have thwarted five kidnaping attempts and rescued nine kidnapped victims across the state.

Disclosing this to public on Friday, in Akure, the Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, while parading 20 suspected criminals arrested for various crimes across the state in one week.

Adeleye reiterated the corps commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents in the state.

Advertisement

He added that the suspected kidnapper, 28-year-old Usman Abubakar, who was arrested in Igbo Oba, Owo, confirmed collecting N2 million from a victim.

READ MORE: Ondo: Amotekun Arrests Two Kidnap Suspects, Rescues Four Victims

Adeleye said: “Abubakar told us how they shared the N2 million, and he also told us how to get to the root of their godfathers.

“The Amotekun Rangers launched by Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State had, recently, penetrated the forest substantially within the week under review.

“We were able to resist five kidnapping attempts and we were also able to rescue nine victims. That is to say that the kidnap attempts failed.

“Moreover, the notorious portion of Elegbeka area has been bombarded, and we are glad to say that the Amotekun Rangers had infiltrated the entire forest to guarantee safety of commuters.”