Amotekun Uncovers Two Decomposed Bodies In Ekiti

The Ekiti State chapter of Amotekun Corps, has discovered the remains of two young girls, identified as Taiwo and Fatoki Seun, in a bush, located in Aramoko-Ekiti area of the State.

In a statement signed by the Head of Communications Department for the Ekiti State Amotekun, Officer Adeleye Abiodun Adewale, disclosed that the decayed bodies were discovered due to heavy air pollution in the Oke-Oja and Egbewa street.

The statement reads: “The remains of Taiwo (age withheld) were found inside the bush at Egbewa street, behind an uncompleted building in Aramoko-Ekiti, while the corpse of an 18-year-old Fatoki Seun was discovered inside the bush at Oke-Oja street of the same town.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Amotekun Repels Five Kidnap Attempts, Rescues Nine Victims In Ondo

“The Operatives of Ekiti West Local Government Command explained how the long-decayed remains led to air pollution at the scene, as they were massively associated with maggots.

“The carrion has since been packed by The Health/Environmental Officers in Aramoko-Ekiti to The General Hospital of the town.”