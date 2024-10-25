Anambra APC Leaders Condemn Appointment Of Ojukwu’s Widow As Minister

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State have strongly criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to appoint Bianca Ojukwu as a minister-designate.

The move has sparked significant unrest within the Party, with local leaders questioning the lack of consultation prior to the appointment.

During an emergency meeting in Awka on Thursday, APC stakeholders expressed dissatisfaction, describing the President’s decision as a breach of Party loyalty that could demoralize members.

Advertisement

High Chief Bunty Onuigbo, South East Zonal Secretary of the APC and member of the APC Elders Forum in Anambra, voiced concerns about the implications for party cohesion.

“This is nothing but an act of anti-party, and it is detrimental. By empowering members of other political parties at the expense of the APC in Anambra State, Mr President is not supporting party loyalty,” Onuigbo stated.

Onuigbo also raised concerns about potential mass defections from the APC to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) due to the President’s actions.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Orders Ministers, Agencies’ Heads To Reduce Convoy, Security Personnel

“Does Mr President want a mass defection of APC members in Anambra to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)? Is he indirectly working for APGA in Anambra State?” he queried.

Furthermore, Onuigbo criticized APGA’s dominance in local empowerment schemes, accusing them of monopolizing benefits and sidelining APC members.

He added that, “This is a group that despises the APC and wants nothing to do with us. Mr. President is encouraging them by making such appointments.”

The APC leaders therefore resolved to formally register their discontent by drafting a complaint to the State Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike.

The matter is expected to be escalated to the National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC.

President Tinubu’s recent cabinet reshuffle has been met with significant changes, including the sack of five ministers and the nomination of seven new ones, including Bianca Ojukwu.