Anambra: Gunmen Kill DStv Crew Member Heading For Uyo To Cover AFCON Match

A yet to be identified crew member of DStv, going to cover the African Cup of Nations qualifier match, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has been killed by gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, along Isseke-Orlu Road, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the Anambra State Police Command, earlier on Thursday, announced that joint security forces led by the command, rescued six sports journalists who were kidnapped in the state while on their way to Uyo from Lagos state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the rescue of the abducted journalists in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

He said that the media crew were kidnapped along Isseke-Orlu Road in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state when they were travelling from Lagos to Uyo

Ikenga said: “Joint security forces have successfully rescued six members of the media crew who were abducted while traveling from Lagos to Uyo along Isseke-Orlu Road in Ihiala.

“Meanwhile, operations are still ongoing for the possible rescue of the seventh crew member. Further development shall be communicated.”

According to SaharaReporters, the seventh member of the crew yet to be rescued has been killed.

A source who told the media outlet said that: “The DStv crew heading to Uyo for AFCON match coverage was attacked and kidnapped.

“A victim was shot dead as the army rescued seven persons.

“One of them is Kay, a technical crew member, and he is now confirmed dead.”