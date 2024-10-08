Anambra Police Burst Notorious Robbery Syndicate, Neutralise Three Suspects

The operatives of the Anambra state police command have killed three suspected notorious armed robbers, terrorising the residents of Onitsha metropolis and its environs.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is coming, following a recent raid carried by the security agents against the robbery syndicate.

It was gathered that the robbers met their Waterloo in a confrontation with the police operatives at the Ibekwe Junction by Ugwunakpamkpa in Inland Town, located in the commercial city of Onitsha, over the weekend.

Advertisement

According to PUNCH, some security operatives, who were patrolling the area, opened fire on the five-man gang, resulting in the death of three of the robbers, while one escaped with gunshot wounds and another was captured alive.

Meanwhile, one of the residents of the community, identified as Mrs. Ijeoma, expressing her gratitude to security operatives, saying that peace and calm will return to the area.

She said: “The gang is famous for snatching vehicles at gunpoint in Onitsha and its surrounding areas.

READ MORE: Two Officers Injured As Police Foil Kidnap Attempt On Foreigner In Anambra

“They attempted to ambush a flashy vehicle at the junction without realising that it was occupied by police officers on patrol.

“We express our gratitude for the police action, hoping that this marks the end of the gang’s reign of terror in the area.”

Confessing to police at the command, the surviving gang member, which name was not revealed claimed to be a resident of Kaduna Street, Fegge, Onitsha, adding that the gang had intended to seize the vehicle, believing it belonged to a civilian.

“However, as soon as we moved to attack, the police officers responded with immediate force, taking out three of our gang on the spot and recovering two firearms from the scene.”