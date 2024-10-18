Angry Mob Sets Ablaze Two Men Over Alleged Motorcycle Theft In Ogun

Some yet to be identified individuals have set ablaze two suspected motorcycle thieves, named John Udoh and Peter Ubong at Atoyo Okeigbo area, Sagamu, in Ogun State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Udoh and Ubong, said to be members of a five-man gang, reportedly invaded the community at about 2:am on Friday.

It was gathered that the suspects attacked one Emeka Ruben and stole his motorcycle valued at N1.2m

Advertisement

The Command Spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, in a statement released to journalists on Friday, disclosed that Ruben alerted the youths of the community who arose to the challenge at midnight and arrested Udoh and Ubong.

The statement reads: “On October 18, 2024, at about 7:20hrs the CDA Chairman of the Atayo Okeigbo community, Aruba Sagamu, Ogun State, reported via phone that a group of thieves invaded the community around 2:00 AM.

“They broke into the home of one Emeka Ruben “ M”, stealing his Lifan rubber motorbike valued at 1.2 million naira (#1,200,000.00).

READ MORE: Three Injured, Vehicles Burnt, As Fire Wrecks Havoc In Ogun (Pictures)

“Upon hearing his cries for help, at midnight, several youths intervened, by moving into the victim’s residence, apprehending one Peter Ubong, a 22-year-old from Cross River, and John Udoh, along with their operational motorcycle (registration number SGM 387 WB).

“Meanwhile, three others, named Adaka Stepen and Jerssy, managed to flee with the stolen motorcycle.

“The arrested duo confessed that they were part of a five-member group responsible for the theft of fifteen solar streetlights previously stolen from the community, as well as two other motorcycles.

“The suspects were beaten severely by the mob, with one, John Udoh, being declared dead by doctors at OOUTH Sagamu, where his body was subsequently deposited in the hospital morgue.

“Peter Ubong is hospitalized, in a critical condition. Investigations are ongoing to track down the remaining suspects and recover the stolen motorcycle.”