APC Failed Nigerians, PDP Is Dead – Kwankwaso Declares, Says NNPP Fastest Growing Party In Nigeria

The national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that Peoples Democratic Party is dead, adding that his party is the fastest political group in the country.

Kwankwaso led this out in Abuja on Monday, during NNPP National Executive Committee meeting, emphasizing the numerous challenges they had faced.

He also berated the ruling All Progressives Congress, highlighting a disconnect between its leadership and the realities facing Nigerians, including rising insecurity, poverty, and hunger.

Kwankwaso: “I’m pleased to say that, despite all the challenges, today our party is the fastest-growing party in this country.

“I remember when I visited Katsina State to open our state office; there I mentioned that the two parties, especially the PDP, were dead, and there are so many concerns within the fold of the PDP.

READ MORE: Dangote Refinery Must Not Fail Over Unnecessary Fuss – Kwankwaso To FG

“I’m sure when I was making that statement, many of them did not see what was happening today, that the party was being made into pieces.

“The party is imploding, and therefore if they didn’t understand at that time, now I believe they will agree with all of us that the party is dead.

“The APC, as it stands today, you can see that the leadership is just up there in the air, and the entire nation, the people of this country, are on the ground.

“At that level, whether they believe they are doing well, all of us, especially the voters in this country, believe that they are performing very, very badly, especially if you look at the issue of security, the level of poverty in this country, and of course the issue of hunger that we are witnessing in this country.”