APC Suspends Former Osun Gov, Aregbesola Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities



The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended former Governor and ex-Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, over allegations of anti-party activities.

The suspension, which takes immediate effect, is pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings initiated by the State’s party leadership.

This decision follows a request from the Ilesa East Local Government APC Executive Committee, which petitioned the State Party Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, to take action against Aregbesola.

The committee accused Aregbesola of promoting factionalism, colluding with opposition parties, publicly criticizing party leaders, refusing to participate in or support APC activities, and refusing to vote for the party since the 2019 general elections.

“Following complaints of anti-party activities leveled against Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola by the Ilesa East Local Government Executive Committee, the State Executive Committee (SEC), after reviewing the allegations and in accordance with the powers vested in it by Article 21(3)(vi)(c) of the party’s Constitution, hereby suspends Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola from the party pending the outcome of an investigation,” the statement partly read.

READ ALSO: “Nigeria Can’t Survive Presidential System”- Ex- Minister, Aregbesola

The Osun APC Executive Committee notified the Party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, of its decision to suspend Aregbesola and establish a disciplinary panel to investigate the charges.

The resolution, dated October 22, was signed by Osun APC Chairman Lawal and Secretary Kamar Olabisi.

The document also outlined the allegations and Aregbesola’s suspension.

The disciplinary committee has however given Aregbesola 48 hours to respond to the allegations in writing, and will deliver its findings and recommendations to the State executive within 14 days.

Osun APC further reaffirmed its commitment to party discipline, warning members to avoid actions that could harm the party’s unity and electoral prospects.

“The party will not hesitate to enforce disciplinary measures on any member found violating the party’s constitution or engaging in anti-party conduct,” the committee said.

Aregbesola’s camp has yet to respond to the development.