APC Suspends Lokpobiri, Lyon, Eight Others In Bayelsa Over Anti-Party Activities

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and 2019 Bayelsa governorship candidate, David Lyon, have been suspended by the All Progressive Party, due to alleged anti-party activities.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the state Commissioner for Power, Kharim Kumoko, Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Peres Biewari, former APC state chairman, Mr Jothan Amos, an ex-officio member of the National Executive Council, Godbless Diriwari and Southern Ijaw APC Youth Leader, Sabi Morgan, were all suspended.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Yenagoa, the Chairman of APC in Ekeremor Local Government Area, Mitin Eniekenemi, and the local government executive members, handed Lokpobiri and Kumoko indefinite suspension.

He said: “In the 2023 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State, he led a group of disgruntled party members to openly support and work for Gov. Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party and was compensated by the PDP-led government of Bayelsa State.

“His personal aide, Kharim Kumoko, was nominated by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri and appointed as the current Commissioner for Power in Bayelsa State.

“It is on record that since the day he was appointed as minister, he has been fighting the party in Bayelsa State and has refused to make peace despite all entreaties.”

In a related development, the APC Southern Ijaw LGA leadership, led by Ebikazi Gbefa, announced the suspension of David Lyon and seven others for undermining party’s National Assembly candidates and conspiring with the PDP in the 2023 governorship race.

Gbefa said “The same set of stakeholders and their supporters openly worked against our National Assembly candidates” pointing out that they also worked for Diri and the PDP in the 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

“Some of them were compensated with contracts and appointments. For example, Perepuighe Biewari who was Chief David Lyon’s Personal Assistant, was nominated by Chief David Lyon and appointed as the current Commissioner for Lands and Survey in the Gov. Douye Diri administration in Bayelsa State.”