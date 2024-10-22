APC’s Threat To Capture Ondo, South-West Reckless – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje’s statement on capturing Ondo State and the South-West region.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary, described Ganduje’s threat as “reckless and threatening” during a press briefing at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

Ologunagba described Ganduje’s words as alarming, citing the dictionary definition of “capture” as “forceful control, occupation and enslavement.”

He emphasized, “We cannot be enslaved in our own land.”

The South-West, historically a “bastion of opposition and democracy,” he said, will resist any attempt by the APC to force its control.

The PDP spokesman drew parallels with Nigeria’s past, referencing the 1960s “wetie” and the 1983 National Party of Nigeria’s (NPN) attempt to impose Akin Omoboriowo as Ondo State Governor.

“History is threatening to repeat itself,” he warned.

Furthermore, the PDP reiterated Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s call for the redeployment of Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Toyin Babalola, accusing her of partisanship and hobnobbing with APC chieftains.