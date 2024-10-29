APGA Condemns Lawmaker’s Assault On Abuja Driver, Launches Probe



The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has swiftly condemned the actions of its member, Alex Ikwechegh, a House of Representatives member representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, who was caught assaulting a Bolt driver.

The incident, which occurred on October 27 in Maitama, Abuja, sparked widespread outrage after videos of the assault went viral.

In the clips, Ikwechegh is seen hurling insults and threats at the driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, including boasting that he could “make him disappear.”

APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara, on Monday, described the lawmaker’s actions as “totally unacceptable” and contrary to the Party’s values.

“As a political party founded on respect for Human Rights, we roundly condemn the action of our said member and Federal Parliamentarian, Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh,” Opara stated.

The Party also vowed to “set up a disciplinary committee to investigate” the incident and take appropriate sanctions if necessary.

Opara emphasized that APGA members and elected officials are expected to uphold high standards of decorum, civility, and integrity.

Abuwatseya has since filed a petition against Ikwechegh with the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The Nigeria Police Force has also launched an investigation into the case.