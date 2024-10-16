Armed Robbery Syndicate Busted In Imo, One Neutralized

The Imo State Police Command has busted a notorious armed syndicate terrorising residents of the state’s Owerri North local government area.

Henry Okoye, the Police Public Relations Officer, acknowledged the breakthrough in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

He attributed the achievement to increased security measures put in place by the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, to combat violent crimes, particularly those committed at night.

According to the statement, “on October 15, 2024, at about 3:20 am, a patrol team from the Owerri North Divisional Headquarters responded swiftly to a distress call reporting an armed robbery on Dominion Street near Don Kay in Owerri North LGA. Upon arrival, the officers were met with gunfire from the armed robbers.”

“The officers, displaying remarkable bravery, quickly assumed strategic positions and returned fire.”

One of the suspects was neutralised during the exchange, and another, Moses Nanzi, 31, of Faringada, Plateau State, was shot and ultimately captured.

The other gang members fled into the bushes nearby.

The apprehended suspect was found to be in possession of a double-barreled gun and seven live cartridges.

Okoye stated that attempts are on to apprehend the fleeing gang members, and Nanzi will face prosecution following a thorough investigation.