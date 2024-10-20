‘Army Chief, Lagbaja Receiving Medical Treatment Abroad, Security Situations Under Control’ – DHQ



The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has clarified that Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), is currently receiving medical treatment abroad due to illness.

In a Saturday statement, Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, assured that Lagbaja’s absence has not created a leadership vacuum, as necessary protocols were put in place before his departure.

Nwachukwu addressed recent concerns, stating, “There have been instances where unforeseen human frailty kept service chiefs away for about three months.”

He emphasized that the Nigerian Army is a structured establishment with procedures to handle different circumstances.

Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalami Ibrahim, Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), is acting on behalf of the COAS during his absence.

The Army spokesperson urged the public to disregard rumors, assuring them of the Nigerian Army’s continued service.

“The Army Headquarters enjoins the general public to remain confident in the Nigerian Army and be assured that the Service remains on top of the security situations in the country and is ever ready to defend Nigeria against any aggression on its land territory.”

Lagbaja, appointed COAS in June 2023, has had a distinguished military career, with previous roles including General Officer Commanding Headquarters 82 Division and Commander of Headquarters 9 Brigade.

The Army Headquarters expressed gratitude to Nigerians showing concern for Lagbaja’s well-being and assured that all activities are proceeding as scheduled.