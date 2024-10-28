Army Destroys 58 Illegal Refineries, Arrests 35 Suspects In Four States

The Nigerian Army has arrested 35 suspected oil thieves accused of running clandestine refineries and breaking into pipelines to syphon crude oil across four Niger Delta regions.

Lt.-Col. Danjuma Danjuma, spokesman for the Nigerian Army’s 6 Division in Port Harcourt, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, naming the states as Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers.

Danjuma further revealed that during the raids, troops dismantled 58 illicit artisanal refineries and confiscated around 11,200 litres of stolen crude oil and 355,000 litres of adulterated diesel.

Advertisement

“The operations were conducted between Oct 21 and Oct 27 as part of ongoing efforts to eliminate oil theft and illegal bunkering activities in the Niger Delta region.

“In Rivers, troops dismantled 22 illegal refineries and confiscated 131,500 litres of illegally refined diesel, 10,300 litres of condensates, and two wooden boats.

READ MORE: Fatal Lagos Crash Kills Ambulance Driver

“Six suspected oil thieves were apprehended during operations in Akuku-Toru, Ahoada East, Degema, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas (LGA), as well as in Obiofo Oil Field, Odagwa and Imo River,” he said.

According to him, troops in Akwa Ibom had noteworthy results, destroying 34 illegal refining installations and apprehending 27 individuals from various areas.

He stated that the items recovered included 215,000 litres of contaminated fuel, 19 wooden boats, nine automobiles, and 20 nylon bags used to store petroleum products.

“In Delta, we arrested two suspected oil thieves and seized 1,200 litres of crude oil, 16 cellophane bags, two wooden boats, and one vehicle in Warri South and Ethiope West LGAs.

“Operations in Bayelsa led to the destruction of two illegal refining sites and the seizure of 8,500 litres of diesel and 10,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

“At least seven wooden boats were confiscated, and three vandals were arrested during the raids in Ekeremor, Nembe, Southern Ijaw, and Yenagoa Local Government Areas,” Danjuma added.