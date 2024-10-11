Army Dismisses Asari Dokubo’s Claim Of Having Capacity To Bring Down Military Aircraft As Laughable

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has responded to a viral video featuring Asari Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant leader.

Dokubo had claimed he could bring down a military aircraft allegedly surveilling his home during the recent Local Government elections in Rivers State.

In the video, Dokubo stated, “The federal government knows I have the capacity to bring down any aircraft.”

Advertisement

He alleged the aircraft was intended to intimidate him due to his support for the election process.

However, Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, dismissed Dokubo’s claims as “laughable” and mere “blabbing.”

Buba said: “His claims are simply not true. He doesn’t have the capacity to challenge the military or shoot down our aircraft.”

Buba explained that various security agencies utilize aircraft and helicopters for national security purposes, emphasizing that the military operates within professional standards and respects democratic principles.

READ ALSO: DHQ Arrests ‘Several’ Suspects Over Killing Of Abia Soldiers

Regarding reports of 13 former Boko Haram fighters escaping from a rehabilitation centre with government rifles in Borno State, Buba clarified that the military is not responsible for the Deradicalization, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration (DRR) program.

“Measures are being taken to ensure the programme’s effectiveness,” he assured.

Buba also highlighted the military’s successes in the North West, where over 300 terrorist leaders have been eliminated in the past quarter.

“We’ve adjusted our strategies to replicate the successes achieved in the North East.

“Some wanted terrorist leaders have expressed interest in surrendering through the new Operation Fasan Yamma,” he added.

The Defence Headquarters’ response aims to reassure Nigerians of the military’s commitment to maintaining national security and upholding democratic principles.