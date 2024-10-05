Arsenal Come From Behind To Beat Southampton

Bukayo Saka inspired Arsenal to victory over Southampton as they came from behind to win 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side were frustrated by the dogged visitors in the first half and fell behind soon after the break when substitute Cameron Archer found the bottom corner following a Saints counter.

The goal sparked an immediate Arsenal response, though, as Saka stole possession and fed Kai Havertz, who guided a fine finish past Aaron Ramsdale to score for a seventh consecutive home game.

The turnaround was complete when Saka’s cross was converted by substitute Gabriel Martinelli, with the goal surviving a VAR check for offside, before Saka pounced on another Saints error to convert Arsenal’s third and wrap up the victory.

Arsenal, wasteful early on having handed a first Premier League start to Raheem Sterling and a first start of the season to Gabriel Jesus, had to come through more nervy moments between their second and third goals, with Tyler Dibling clipping the upright and a David Raya punch from a corner bouncing back onto the bar.

It meant Arsenal became only the second club in Premier League history to record 400 home wins, and they remain within one point of Premier League pace-setters Liverpool before the international break.

Earlier today, Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 0-1 to secure top of the table, as Manchester City also defeated Fulham 3-2.