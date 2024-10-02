Arsonists Raze Senator’s Home, NOUN Centre Over Misinterpreted TV Report In Imo

Suspected arsonists set fire to the residence of Frank Ibezim, a former lawmaker, in Ezeoke-Nsu, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, on Monday night.

The suspects, who are still at large, also burned down several facilities at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Study Centre, which is situated in the vicinity.

Following a widely shared video report, which claimed that the federal government intended to renovate the NOUN facility as a training site for reformed Boko Haram terrorists, came the attacks.

The video was shot after Tijani Mohammed, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, conducted an inspection visit to the NOUN research center’s national training facility for the vulnerable.

Mr Mohammed, joined by Mr Ibezim, reportedly stated in a TVC News interview that the inspection was in preparation for a training program for vulnerable people, which will begin at the institution before the end of this year.

According to a community member who spoke with journalists on the condition of anonymity, the incident occurred at 9:00 p.m. on Monday.

The insider suspected that the attacks were sparked by a bogus video broadcast claiming that repentant insurgents would be moved and trained at the NOUN facility.

“A lot of our people raised their voices against this Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) training project in that place, especially where there are no existence of IDPs in the state.

“The planners of that project were insensitive to the agitation in the area,” the source said.

A community leader, who asked to remain anonymous, condemned the alleged arsonists’ destruction of the NOUN facilities.

He regretted that the NOUN campus also housed Ezeoke Girls’ Secondary School, which included a boarding facility.

Aboki Danjuma, the Commissioner of Police, confirmed the attacks, calling them barbarous and condemnable.

ASP Henry Okoye, spokesman for the Imo Police Command, quoted the commissioner in a statement issued in Owerri on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Okoye, the police chief had sent out the tactical section of the command to find and capture the perpetrators.

“The command stands firmly against such acts and will take all necessary measures in synergy with other security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice,” he said.

(NAN)