Assassination Attempt On Portable Foiled, Attacker Apprehended

Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage moniker Portable, reportedly escaped an assassination attempt on Wednesday after apprehending a gun-wielding man.

The incident comes on the heels of his recent involvement in a physical altercation at Felabration.

It was reported that the incident occurred in Ota, Ogun State, with Portable conveying his worry and relief in a video shared on Instagram by one the singer’s signee with the handle iam_sexyshay.

Portable, who appears visibly terrified in the video, can be seen shouting and pleading for public sympathy, saying, “They want to kill me!”

The video also showed a tense moment when a half-naked man, apparently the assailant, was apprehended while holding a gun.

Bystanders demanded answers, asking, “Who pulled the trigger?”

The video was captioned, “Some area boys come to attack portable with gun on his way going to Zazu bitter office. Big thanks to all Zazuu Fans. People from the area came to support. Some Egbon Adugbo don collect the gun from him na God Dey save us”.

