Atiku Calls Out Power Sector Over Frequent National Grid Collapse

The former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has raised concern over frequent national grid collapse in the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that nation’s power sector had suffered set back eight times in 2024 alone, plunging millions of households and businesses into darkness.

The incessant collapse has also sparked widespread frustration and outrage across the country, with many calling for urgent action to address the persistent power supply crisis.

Expressing displeasure via his X handle on Saturday, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, condemned the recent blackout in Southeast, Northwest, and Northeast regions of the country.

Atiku added that the ministry and departments responsible for addressing the blackout must quickly intervene to restore electricity to the distressed regions.

He said: “In particular reference to the situations in both the Southeast and the entire states of the Northwest and Northeast, which have experienced complete blackouts in the past three weeks, every government department responsible for addressing the problem must act swiftly to restore electricity to these distressed geopolitical zones.

“Meanwhile, I still believe that my solution, as encapsulated in my policy document, My Covenant with Nigerians, remains the most proactive plan to lead our country out of perennial darkness.

“There is an urgent need to remove the entire electricity value chain from the exclusive list and grant states the power to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity for themselves.

“I firmly believe that an industrial dispute with the Federal Government in the nation’s capital should not affect industrial activities in any of the states or cities in the country.

“Considering that energy opportunities exist in different parts of the country, our strategy should involve a viable mix of renewable (hydro, solar, wind, and biofuels) and non-renewable (coal, gas) sources.

"I wish to restate my earlier recommendation to encourage private investors to invest in developing multiple greenfield mini-grid transmission systems to be linked into the super-grid in the medium to long term."