Bad Reports About Nigeria Drive Investors Away – FG Warns Citizens

The Federal Government has cautioned Nigerians against speaking ill about the country, adding that it is driving away investors and tourists.

This was made known on Tuesday, in Abuja, by the Minister of Information, Idris Mohammed, while unveiling the Nigeria Reputation Management Group, organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Idris stated that opportunities to secure further foreign direct investments from willing investors would be jeopardised if Nigerians continued to say negative things about the country.

He said: “This brings me to the way Nigerians talk about their country. We are the ones striving for foreign direct investments to come into our land.

“On the other hand, we are very quick to say all those things that will drive away investors and those who want to identify with us.

“We must find a way to strike a true balance, especially for the media to report accurately, objectively, and with a sense of patriotism towards their country.

“I have always said that you can’t promote your country negatively while downplaying the positives. Therefore, there is a need to always promote our national image in a positive light.

“A strong national asset attracts talents, tourists, and investors. These combinations will, in turn, further strengthen the country.

“The reverse is also true; a weak national brand discourages investments and talents, depriving a country of what it needs for national development.”