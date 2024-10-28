“Ballon d’Or Award Ceremony Is Special Moment For Me” – Ademola Lookman

Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, has said that attending the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony is a special moment in his career.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the prestigious award will start by 7pm, in Paris, France on Monday.

The 27-year-old heads into the world celebrated event in hot form after a spectacular performance in Atalanta’s 6-1 victory on Saturday, where he scored twice and provided two assists before being substituted in the 56th minute.

His hat trick in the Europa League final gave the Italian side their first ever European silverware.

Speaking with BBC Sport Africa, over the weekend, Lookman said: “It’s a massive moment for the club and also for me.

“A special, special moment. We made history last year, thanks to everyone, we continue to work hard and keep going.

“Coming out of my comfort zone is never easy, but I’m open to that idea of learning and wanting to be better, not just as a player, but as a person also.

“I’m anticipating the future because I’m looking forward to achieving great things. I’m never really satisfied. That’s always my mindset, let’s go for more.”

The Super Eagles forward’s impressive performances have also made him the favorite for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award, where he faces competition from compatriot William Troost-Ekong and eight other nominees.