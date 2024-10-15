Banky W Expecting Second Child With Wife Adesuwa

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, a Nollywood actress, has announced that she and her husband, singer Bankole Wellington (often known as Banky W), are expecting their second child.

It should be noted that the couple got married in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Zaiah, in 2021.

On Monday, the actress announced the wonderful news to her Instagram followers, along with lovely photos from her maternity photoshoot.

In the images, Adesua looked stunning in a vivid orange outfit with a hood, lovingly caressing her baby bump as she shared the precious moment with her admirers.

Expressing her happiness, she wrote, “First, we had each other, then we had your brother, then God sent you and now? NOW, we have everything.”

Reacting to the announcement in the comment section, Banky W wrote, “May our lives forever be a series of indisputable evidence and unquestionable proof that Jesus is alive and that He answers prayers. Thank you, God. #SeeWhatTheLordHasDone.”

Fans, followers, well-wishers, and even celebrities expressed their joy and excitement in the comments area, congratulating the pair.

