Bauchi Police Nab Two Teenagers Over Alleged Theft, Recover Exhibits

The Bauchi State Police Command has announced the arrest of two teenagers, in connection with a robbery at a mobile phone shop in Wunti Market area of the State.

It was gathered that the suspects, identified as Adamu Ahmadu and Hamza Sadiq, both 15-year-old students of Bakari Dukku Comprehensive Secondary School in Bauchi.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the two students were said to have been involving in the alleged robbery of 100 mobile phones, 75 MP4 players, 30 cell phone batteries, 50 external memory cards, and a Bluetooth headset, in Wunti Market.

In a statement released by the State Police Command’s Spokesman, Ahmed Wakiki on Friday, disclosed that the incident occurred on October 1, 2024.

Ahmed added that the suspects were arrested following an investigation conducted by the Operation Restore Peace unit after the shop owner alerted the police about the missing items.

The statement reads: “Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police directed the ORP team, led by CSP Kim Albert, to investigate.

“The probe led to the arrest of Hamza Sadiq, male, 15 years old, and Adamu Ahmadu, male, 15 years old. Both suspects are students of Bakari Dukku Comprehensive Secondary School.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to having managed to obtain the shop key from where it was stored for safekeeping, timed the shop owner’s departure for the village market, and repeatedly opened the shop door to steal from it during the day.

“The Police recovered 21 mobile phones, 5 MP4 players, a mobile phone charger, and a metal key from the suspects while efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining stolen items.

“The suspects sold the stolen items randomly at lower prices, ranging from N8,000 to N5,000. The proceeds of the crime were used to purchase clothes, food, and a smartphone, which was later stolen from one of the suspects as well.”