Bayelsa Workers To Earn N80,000 Minimum Wage From November 1



Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has said that the State’s minimum wage will increase to N80,000, effective “November 1, 2024.”

In a post via X on Saturday, he noted that the development is seen as a response to “the current economic realities.”

Diri also expressed appreciation for the “patience” of the workers.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Gov Bago To Pay N80,000 Minimum Wage To Niger Civil Servants, Eyes N1 Million

This move follows an earlier announcement in May 2024, where Governor Diri set up a committee to work out modalities for implementing a new minimum wage for workers in the State civil service.

The committee was headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei.

With this new minimum wage, State workers will receive a significant boost in their emoluments.